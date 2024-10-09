HCA, CommonSpirit deals bolster Kaiser's Colorado presence

Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente is strengthening its presence in Colorado through expanded partnerships with HCA Healthcare, the largest for-profit health system in the country, and CommonSpirit Health, one of the largest nonprofit systems.

Chicago-based CommonSpirit operates 12 hospitals in Colorado, all of which fall within its Mountain Region division of 20 hospitals and more than 240 care sites across Colorado, Utah and Kansas. The system has expanded its partnership with Kaiser in Colorado, with a new long-term agreement that will have both systems working from a fully integrated Epic EHR system.

Beginning in early 2025, Kaiser physicians and employees will be integrated into four CommonSpirit hospitals to provide inpatient and emergency services to Kaiser members.The hospitals include:

St. Anthony Hospital (Lakewood)

OrthoColorado Hospital (Lakewood)

St. Anthony North Hospital (Westminster)

Longmont United Hospital

General surgeons, cardiologists, orthopedists, hospitalists, palliative care physicians and pulmonologists are some of the Kaiser positions that will be integrated into the CommonSpirit hospitals. Kaiser is also renovating medical offices and developing new ones in Colorado.

"We regularly assess our relationships with hospitals and community providers to ensure we provide our members and patients with the right care at the right time and right place," said Jeff Krawcek, MD, executive medical director and president of Colorado Permanente Medical Group, said. "As we deepen our relationship with CommonSpirit Health, we remain dedicated to delivering exceptional patient care while optimizing our unique care delivery model and exploring new ways to keep health care high-quality and affordable."

Separately, Kaiser has also deepened its long-standing relationship with HCA HealthOne, a Denver-based system that includes more than 170 care sites and nine hospitals.

Beginning in 2025, HCA HealthOne Rose and HCA HealthOne Presbyterian St. Luke's, both in Denver, will have Kaiser physicians and employees in their hospitals. The expanded partnership will allow Kaiser members access to affordable care in central Denver hospitals.

Kaiser said the move is designed to offer its members greater choice, more convenience and increased access to care in Central Denver, where they live and work.

"Having our physicians and employees care for our patients in these hospitals will extend the value-based model of care that Kaiser Permanente has proudly delivered to Coloradans for more than 55 years," Mike Ramseier, regional president of Kaiser Permanente in Colorado, said.

HCA HealthOne Rose delivers more babies than any other Denver area hospital, and will be an option for Kaiser members' women's health needs, including reproductive health and labor and delivery. HCA HealthONE Presbyterian St. Luke's is adjacent to Kaiser's Franklin and Skyline medical offices in Uptown Denver and will allow more Kaiser members to see specialists at this hospital for specialties including general surgery, gastroenterology, neurosurgery and spine, oncology and urology.

"We're focused on building relationships that help improve the health and well-being of our members and the communities we serve," Dr. Krawcek said. "Strengthening our relationship with HCA HealthONE allows us to expand access to more hospitals in Central Denver, ensuring that high-quality care remains accessible, affordable, and close to home."