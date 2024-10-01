HCA renames 9 Colorado hospitals

HealthONE, a Denver-based health system that is part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, has a new name: HCA HealthONE.

HCA HealthONE announced the new name Oct. 1, citing that it signals to patients that more than 170 care sites are united under a single system, backed by HCA Healthcare.

"While HCA HealthONE facilities have been a part of the HCA Healthcare family for years, the new name will make it easier for patients to recognize how the system's facilities are connected to each other," a news release said.

HCA HealthONE includes the following nine hospitals, CareNow urgent care clinics, mental health campuses, imaging and surgery centers and physician practices.

HCA HealthONE Aurora (Colo.)

HCA HealthONE Centennial (Colo.)

HCA HealthONE Mountain Ridge (formerly North Suburban Medical Center) (Thornton, Colo.)

HCA HealthONE Presbyterian St. Luke's (Denver)

HCA HealthONE Rocky Mountain Children's (formerly Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children) (Denver)

HCA HealthONE Rose (Denver)

HCA HealthONE Sky Ridge (Lone Tree, Colo.)

HCA HealthONE Swedish (Englewood, Colo.)

HCA HealthONE Spalding (Aurora)

HCA HealthONE said renaming efforts are already underway, with hospitals and care sites gradually adopting the new name.



HCA Healthcare has 186 hospitals and approximately 2,400 care sites in 20 states and the United Kingdom, according to its website.