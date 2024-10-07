Kaiser, HCA subsidiary expand relationship in Colorado: 8 things to know

Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente and Denver-based HCA HealthOne, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, have expanded their relationship to provide additional healthcare access in central Denver.

Here are eight things to know:

1. HCA HealthOne Rose and HCA HealthOne Presbyterian St. Luke's, both in Denver, will have Kaiser physicians and employees in their hospitals in 2025 to provide Kaiser patients with care.

2. The expanded agreement between the two systems aims to allow Kaiser members access to affordable care in central Denver hospitals.

3. Kaiser and HCA HealthOne physicians and employees have a long history of working with each other in the metro Denver area, according to an Oct. 7 news release.

4. HCA HealthOne Rose delivers more babies than any other Denver region hospital, the release said, and will be an option for Kaiser members' women's health needs, including reproductive health and labor and delivery.

5. Kaiser members can continue receiving care through its hospital network that includes: HCA HealthOne Aurora (Colo.), Lone Tree, Colo.-based HCA HealthOne Sky Ridge, Englewood, Colo.-based HCA HealthOne Swedish, Denver-based HCA HealthOne Rocky Mountain Children's; Denver-based Intermountain Health Saint Joseph Hospital, Lafyette, Colo.-based Intermountain Health Good Samaritan and Lutheran; Aurora, Colo.-based Children's Hospital Colorado; Boulder (Colo.) Community Foothills Hospital; and Phoenix-based Banner Health.

6. Kaiser members also have access to multiple Chicago-based CommonSpirit Colorado facilities, including Westminster, Colo.-based St. Anthony North Hospital, Westminster-based St. Anthony Hospital, Lakewood, Colo.-based OrthoColorado Hospital, Longmont United Hospital, Colorado Springs, Colo.-based Penrose Hospital, Colorado Springs, Colo.-based St. Francis Hospital, Cañon City, Colo.-based St. Thomas More Hospital, and Pueblo, Colo.-based St. Mary-Corwin Hospital.

7. Kaiser is also working to build replacement medical offices and renovate up to 29 medical offices in Colorado.

8. HCA HealthOne offers patient care across 170 metro Denver connected sites and provides the community with advanced treatment access, new technologies and specialists.