Hartford HealthCare reports positive operating income but overall losses for 2022

Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare reported positive operating net income of $60.7 million in fiscal 2022 even as its overall income dipped amid losses on investment values.

In an audited filing, the healthcare system, which operates seven acute care hospitals in its home state plus multiple other locations, reported improved operating revenue totaling $5.4 billion for the year ended Sept. 30. Expenses rose 10.3 percent to $5.3 billion.

Losses on investment values totaling $95.5 million helped drag overall income down to a loss of $36.9 million. That figure compared with a net gain of $513.1 million in 2021.

Hartford HealthCare made a $14 million move into new corporate headquarters in downtown Hartford late last year.