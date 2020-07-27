Guidehouse, Connecticut Children's form new RCM company

Connecticut Children's and consulting firm Guidehouse are forming a revenue cycle management company, the two organizations said July 27.

Under the agreement, the two companies will establish the jointly owned Children's Health Consortium to serve children's hospitals and health systems across the U.S.

The company initially will manage RCM operations at all Connecticut Children's locations, including outpatient facilities and physician practices. Later, the consortium plans to offer its services to children's providers across the country, allowing them to become partial owners or company members.



Read the full news release here.

