Glenview Capital offloads Tenet shares

Glenview Capital Management, an investment firm with more than $3.5 billion in assets, has a 9.99 percent stake in Tenet Healthcare after selling shares of the for-profit provider in April, according to a recent Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

The investment firm sold 3.08 million shares April 21 and April 22. The shares were sold at prices that ranged from $51.10 to $57.28. Glenview Capital now has 10.65 million shares of Tenet.

Tenet's shares closed April 22 at $56.18 per share, up from $54.53 April 21, according to the Dallas-based company.

