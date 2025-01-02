Florida system reports $395M operating gain, 6.3% margin in FY 2024: 4 things to know

Coral Gables, Fla.-based Baptist Health South Florida reported an operating income of $395 million (6.3% margin) in the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, up from a $9.1 million operating loss (-0.2% margin) in FY 2023.

Four things to know:

1. The 11-hospital system saw revenue increase 14.7% year over year to $6.3 billion while expenses grew by 7.3% to $5.9 billion, according to financial documents published Dec. 31.

2. As of Sept. 30, 2024, the health system's long-term debt was $1.6 billion.

3. Investment income nearly doubled to $728.8 million in FY 2024. The health system's net income hit $1.1 billion in FY 2024, up from $318.8 million in FY 2023.

4. Baptist Health South Florida recently received approval to build a 100-bed hospital in Sunrise, Fla., which would be its first in Broward County. The hospital is expected to open in 2028.





