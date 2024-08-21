Florida system progresses toward privatization

Fort Myers, Fla.-based Lee Health is moving forward in its conversion from a public nonprofit to a private nonprofit health system.

In June, the Lee Health board of directors voted 9-1 in support of conversion. The next step involved collaborating with the Lee County Board of County Commissioners to finalize a mission agreement.

On Aug. 20, the commissioners voted to publish a draft of the agreement, according to the local Fox4. The agreement, set to be published on both the Lee County and Lee Health websites, will detail the assets and liabilities involved in the transition to a private health system.

Over the next 45 days, the commissioners aim to address any remaining questions about the conversion before finalizing the agreement in October.

Lee Health has been owned and operated by the county's publicly elected board of directors since 1968. Under the current county-owned structure, the health system is restricted from operating outside of Lee County, meaning the conversion would allow the system to expand beyond the southwestern county.