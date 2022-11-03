Dosher Memorial reports operating income uptick

Southport, N.C.-based Dosher Memorial Hospital reported net operating revenue of more than $8 million for fiscal year 2022, a turnaround for a group that was losing money only a few years ago, the State Port Pilot reported Nov. 2.

The positive revenue figure was largely attributed to increased outpatient and clinic income, both up about 12 percent on the year. The hospital organization, which operates eight primary care clinics as well as the main hospital at the southern tip of the state, has more than 255 days of cash on hand with a fund balance of more than $63 million, up 11.4 percent from last year.

Dosher is looking for a permanent CFO after Brandon Hughes stepped down in May. While Mr. Hughes had been in the position only for about a year, he was credited with providing the best financial information for board members in the hospital's history.

Dosher's board also unanimously passed a resolution to join with other hospital groups in the state to boost health equity outcomes. The focus of the North Carolina Health Association initiative is on improving outcomes for all people in the state suffering from congestive heart failure, according to the State Port Pilot.