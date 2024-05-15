Corewell Health's operating income down in Q1

Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Corewell Health posted an operating income of $65.7 million in the first quarter of 2024, down from $102 million posted over the same period last year, according to the system's May 14 financial report.

The not-for-profit system saw operating revenues of $4 billion in the quarter ended March 31, up from $3.7 billion posted over the same period in 2023. Operating expenses were $4 billion, up from $3.6 billion.

Salaries, wages and employee benefits rose 7.5% year over year to $1.5 billion, according to the report. Supply and other costs rose 14% to $1 billion.

The system posted a 1.6% operating margin in the first quarter, compared to a 2.7% margin in the same period last year.

Corewell saw a net income of $317.5 million in the first quarter, down from a net income of $360.6 million in the same period in 2023.