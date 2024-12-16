Connecticut erases medical debt for 23,000 residents: 4 things to know

Nearly 23,000 Connecticut residents will have some or all of their medical debt eliminated through efforts made by the governor's office and a nonprofit organization.

Four things to know:

1. The $30 million being erased is part of the first round of an initiative in partnership with nonprofit Undue Medical Debt, according to a Dec. 16 news release from Gov. Ned Lamont's office.

2. The nonprofit negotiates with healthcare providers to eliminate medical debt for patients with incomes at or below 400% of the federal poverty level, or for those whose debt exceeds 5% of their annual income.

3. The Lamont administration allocated about $100,000 from Connecticut's American Rescue Plan Act funding for the initiative, the release said.

4. Health systems including Greenville, N.C.-based ECU Health and New Orleans-based Ochsner Health have also partnered with Undue Medical Debt.