Ochsner to forgive $366M in medical debt

New Orleans-based Ochsner Health is eliminating about $366 million of medical debt for patients across the system, The Times-Picayune reported Aug. 21.

The system has partnered with the nonprofit Undue Medical Debt to provide relief for about 193,000 patients with unpaid bills for healthcare services, some of which date back nearly a decade, according to the report.

"Ochsner is proud to have worked with Undue Medical Debt to enable the organization to acquire and cancel past one-time debts for eligible residents," the system said in a statement to The Times-Picayune. "In addition to our other longstanding practices that underscore our commitment to providing accessible healthcare — such as refraining from selling debt to secondary collectors – our partnership with Undue Medical Debt makes healthcare more equitable and affordable for our patients."

The effort comes shortly after New Orleans city officials announced a deal with Oschner and the nonprofit to erase more than $59 million in medical debt for about 66,000 low-income patients, according to ACB affiliate WGNO. On Aug. 21, Ocshner confirmed it was expanding the debt relief program systemwide.

About 22% of Louisiana residents have medical debt, according to a report from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.