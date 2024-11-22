CommonSpirit bolsters presence in Mountain region

Chicago-based CommonSpirit is strengthening its presence in its Mountain region through partnerships with Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente and University of Utah Health in Salt Lake City.

CommonSpirit's Mountain Region division includes 20 hospitals and more than 240 care sites across Colorado, Utah and Kansas.

The nonprofit system reported a $581 million operating loss in fiscal year 2024, up from a $1.3 billion loss in FY 2023, and is "investing significantly in high-growth markets," such as Arizona and Colorado, to ensure its long-term sustainability, CFO Dan Morissette said during the company's investor call on Oct. 4.

The 137-hospital system has expanded its partnership with Kaiser in Colorado, with a new long-term agreement that will have both systems working from a fully integrated Epic EHR system.

Beginning in early 2025, Kaiser physicians and employees will be integrated into the following CommonSpirit hospitals to provide inpatient and emergency services:

St. Anthony Hospital (Lakewood)

OrthoColorado Hospital (Lakewood)

St. Anthony North Hospital (Westminster)

"By combining our medical expertise and commitment to compassionate care, CommonSpirit Health and Kaiser Permanente are building a comprehensive, long-term relationship that will reshape how and where healing can happen," Andrew Gaasch, CommonSpirit's Mountain region president, said. "We know healing close to home is important to every patient, and through this collaboration, we look forward to welcoming Kaiser Permanente members and ensuring every patient experiences outstanding care and service when they need us most."

CommonSpirit has also formed a clinical partnership with University of Utah Health that will give patients at five CommonSpirit hospitals access to physicians and providers at the academic health system.

The partnership will also enable University of Utah Health to provide care for more patients along the Wasatch Front, a major metropolitan region in north-central Utah. The five hospitals included in the alliance include:

CommonSpirit Holy Cross Hospital-Davis (Layton)

CommonSpirit Holy Cross Hospital-Jordan Valley (West Jordan)

CommonSpirit Holy Cross Hospital-Jordan Valley West (West Jordan)

CommonSpirit Holy Cross Hospital-Mountain Point (Lehi)

CommonSpirit Holy Cross Hospital-Salt Lake (Salt Lake City)

"We look forward to welcoming University of Utah Health providers to our hospitals and working alongside them as we improve population health and build a path to more accessible care along the Wasatch Front and beyond," Mr. Gaasch said in a Nov. 20 news release.

CommonSpirit acquired the five Utah hospitals from Dallas-based Steward Health Care in May 2023. The transaction also included more than 35 medical group clinics and a clinically integrated network of providers.