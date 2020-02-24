Cincinnati Children's gets record $36M donation

Cincinnati Children's has received the largest donation in its history, a $36 million gift from a Cincinnati-based foundation, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer.

The gift, from Convalescent Hospital for Children, will be used to improve mental healthcare for children and teens.

The gift will be used to help fund construction of a five-story inpatient behavioral health facility for Cincinnati Children's College Hill campus, which sits in a suburb of Cincinnati.

About $6 million of the donation will support other mental health programs and services.



Read the full report here.

More articles on healthcare finance:

Financial updates from Ascension, CommonSpirit, Kaiser + 8 other systems

CMS pitches changes to CJR model: 6 things to know

Kentucky hospital to close in April

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.