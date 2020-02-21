Financial updates from Ascension, CommonSpirit, Kaiser + 8 other systems

The following 11 health systems recently released their financial statements for the three, six or 12-month periods ended Dec. 31:

1. Minneapolis-based Allina Health reported revenue of $1.2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019, up 3.8 percent from the same period a year earlier. Allina ended the fourth quarter of 2019 with operating income of $78.8 million, more than double its operating income of $37.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

2. St. Louis-based Ascension reported operating revenue of $13.1 billion in the first half of fiscal 2020, up 4 percent from the same period a year earlier. The health system said the revenue boost was attributable to a few factors, including higher patient volume and expansion of service lines and sites of care. Ascension ended the first two quarters of fiscal 2020 with operating income of $84.5 million. That's compared to operating income of $93 million in the same period of fiscal 2019.

3. Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont Health reported operating revenue of $4.7 billion in 2019, a $43.3 million increase from a year earlier. Operating income totaled $185.2 million in 2019, down from $240.7 million in 2018. The health system reported nonoperating gains of $205 million last year, compared to a nonoperating loss of $93.6 million in 2018.

4. In the second quarter of its fiscal 2020, which ended Dec. 31, Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health reported operating revenue of $7.5 billion, up from $7.2 billion in the same period a year earlier. Net patient service revenue and premium revenue increased year over year. After factoring in a year-over-year increase in operating expenses, CommonSpirit posted operating income of $40 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020, compared to an operating loss of $87 million in the same period a year earlier.

5. Durham, N.C.-based Duke University Health System saw operating revenue climb 7 percent year over year to $2 billion in the first two quarters of fiscal 2020. Net patient service revenue was up nearly 8 percent year over year. After factoring in a 9 percent year-over-year increase in operating expenses, Duke University Health System ended the first two quarters of the current fiscal year with operating income of $112.4 million. That's down 17 percent from the first half of fiscal 2019, when the health system reported operating income of $135.2 million.

6. Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente saw its revenue increase 6 percent year over year to $84.5 billion in 2019. The revenue boost was partially attributable to an increase in health plan membership. After factoring in expenses, Kaiser's operating income climbed to $2.7 billion in 2019, up from $1.9 billion a year earlier.

7. Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare Health System recorded operating revenue of $3.2 billion in 2019, up 10.6 percent from the year prior. Higher patient volumes were one of the factors that contributed to the revenue growth. Inpatient admissions were up 5.3 percent in 2019, and emergency room visits increased 9.5 percent year over year. MultiCare ended 2019 with operating income of $102.1 million and an operating margin of 3.2 percent. In 2018, the health system reported operating income of $103.4 million and an operating margin of 3.5 percent.

8. Boston-based Partners HealthCare ended the first quarter of fiscal 2020 with operating income of $45.5 million on $3.6 billion in revenue. That's compared to operating income of $114 million on $3.4 billion in revenue in the first quarter of fiscal 2019. In the three months ended Dec. 31, healthcare provider activity generated operating income of $55 million, while insurance activity generated an operating loss of $10 million.

9. Despite an 8.3 percent year-over-year increase in revenue, Columbia, S.C.-based Prisma Health ended the first quarter of fiscal 2020 with an operating loss of $9.3 million. A year-over-year increase in operating expenses contributed to the loss. In the first quarter of fiscal 2019, the health system recorded an operating loss of $13.8 million.

10. Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health reported revenue of $5.6 billion in 2019, up more than 5 percent from a year earlier. The health system said acute care inpatient and outpatient revenue were up 4 percent and 3 percent, respectively, year over year. RWJBarnabas Health ended 2019 with operating income of $161.5 million, down 25 percent year over year.

11. Burlington-based University of Vermont Health Network ended the first quarter of fiscal 2020 with a $10 million operating loss. The health system attributed the operating loss to its systemwide $151.7 million Epic EHR implementation and the unexpected temporary closure of the operating rooms at its flagship hospital last October.

