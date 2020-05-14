Childbirth cost varies widely across US

The cost of childbirth in the U.S. varies widely by state, from $8,361 in Arkansas to $19,771 in New York, according to data from the Health Care Cost Institute.

The institute found the primary driver of geographic variation in spending per childbirth is the cost of vaginal births.

For its analysis, researchers used diagnostic information to compile a pooled sample of 351,272 deliveries in 35 states. The data is from 2016-17. Researchers measured the cost of childbirth admissions using the sum of all insurer and patient out-of-pocket spending. They combined all facility and professional claims for each inpatient admission.

Here is the distribution of total spending per birth by state for 2016-17. The states are listed by lowest mean total spending per birth to highest:



$8,000

Arkansas



$9,000

Louisiana

Missouri

Mississippi

Oklahoma



$10,000

Iowa

Kansas

Utah



$11,000

District of Columbia

Kentucky

Maryland

Michigan

Nevada

Ohio

Tennessee

$12,000

Arizona

Georgia

Illinois

Indiana

North Carolina

Texas

Virginia



$13,000

Minnesota

Pennsylvania



$14,000

Colorado

Washington

Wisconsin



$15,000

Florida

New Jersey

South Carolina



$16,000

Connecticut

Massachusetts



$18,000

California



$19,000

New York

Oregon



