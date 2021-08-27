Chicago hospital under investigation for possible misuse of charitable assets

The Illinois attorney general's office has launched an investigation into Chicago-based Loretto Hospital for "potential misuse of charitable assets," Block Club Chicago reported Aug. 27.

The attorney general's investigation comes after Block Club Chicago and the Better Government Association, a nonprofit news organization in Chicago, raised questions about contracts awarded to a friend of a former Loretto Hospital executive and brought attention to other issues regarding oversight by the hospital's board.

Though the attorney general's office declined to provide Block Club Chicago with details about the investigation, the office confirmed that there is an ongoing probe.

"Our Charitable Trust Bureau requested information about Loretto's potential misuse of charitable assets," a spokesperson for the attorney general's office told Block Club Chicago.

The hospital has defended its business practices in the past, and it did not immediately respond to Block Club Chicago's request for comment.



Read the full Block Club Chicago story here.