Cash-strapped Colorado hospital reports $5.9M operating loss

A Colorado hospital, which received a cash infusion from local government as its debt was being paid off through its days of cash on hand stockpile, has reported an audited $5.9 million operating loss for 2022.

Delta (Colo.) County Memorial Hospital, which serves Western Colorado, budgeted for an operating income of almost $400,000 for the period, but salaries, wages and benefits were over $9 million higher than forecasted.

The system, anchored by a 49-bed hospital, is in default after failing to receive a waiver for debt obligations. Delta County Memorial has long-term debt of $9.6 million, approximately $9 million of which is due to be paid by the end of 2023.