Butler Health System CEO: We'll operate in red until next year

The CEO of Butler Health System, which runs a 326-bed acute care hospital in Butler County, Pa., told a local radio station that the hospital will not operate in the black for up to seven months.

"We anticipate that we will continue to operate at a loss for six to seven months," Ken DeFurio, president and CEO of Butler Health System, told Butler Radio. "And then somewhere around January or February, we hope to turn the corner and get back into the black in terms of income."

Mr. DeFurio made the comments while answering questions about the financial troubles hospitals across the nation are facing amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The health system announced the week of June 15 that it will lay off 57 workers and close its skilled nursing facility.

Read the full report here.



More articles on finance:

Texas health system refiles for bankruptcy

Tower Health to cut 1,000 jobs

How much federal COVID-19 aid are safety-net hospitals getting? A state-by-state analysis

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.