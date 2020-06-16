Butler Health System to close skilled nursing facility, lay off employees

Butler (Pa.) Health System said it will lay off 57 workers, furlough 10 positions and close its skilled nursing facility to help offset the financial hit from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The layoffs and furloughs, announced June 15, affect positions across the entire health system. In addition to the layoffs, about 60 vacant positions will be eliminated.

Butler Health System said increased expenses combined with revenue dips amid the pandemic placed stress on its finances, "resulting in BHS losing tens of millions of dollars over the past several months."

The health system gave no timeline or details about the closure of its skilled nursing facility.

