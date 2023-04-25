Avera Health reports $13M operating loss, overall profit

Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Avera Health reported an operating loss of $13.3 million for the nine months ending March 31.

The 37-hospital system, however, reported an overall net income of $31 million amid investment performance improvement.

Avera Health's operating expenses totaled $2.2 billion for the nine-month period.

The system's president and CEO, Bob Sutton, is to leave Avera Health on Sept. 30 "due to a recently diagnosed serious medical condition that requires an intensive treatment regimen," the system said April 17.