Ascension operating margin improves to -1.1% in FYQ3: 8 things to know

St. Louis-based Ascension reported a $64 million operating loss (-1.1% margin) in the fiscal third quarter of 2026, ending March 31, up from a $101 million operating loss (-1.7% margin) in the third quarter of 2025, according to its financial documents published May 15.

“These results show more consistent execution and a clearer focus on how we serve,” Eduardo Conrado, president and CEO of Ascension, said in a May 15 news release. “We are expanding access, strengthening our service lines and making care easier to navigate. At the same time, we are being disciplined in how we invest and operate. Our focus is simple: Deliver care in the right setting, at the right time, with the right support. That is how we improve the experience for patients and caregivers and ensure our mission continues to serve communities for years to come.”

Here are eight things to know:

1. Ascension’s total operating revenue for the quarter was $6 billion, which nearly remained flat year over year. Total operating expenses for the three months ending March 31 were $6 billion, down from $6.1 billion during the same quarter in 2025.

2. Ascension’s quarterly net income was $13 million, up from an $81.5 million loss during the same period in 2025.

3. For the nine months ending March 31, Ascension saw an operating loss of $203 million (-1.1% margin), an improvement from a $466 million operating loss (-2.4%) for the previous nine-month period

4. Ascension reported net income of $621 million for the nine months ending March 31, up 218% year over year from $195 million during the same nine-month period in fiscal 2025

5. Ascension saw a recurring operating loss of $58.2 million for the third quarter, up from a $68 million loss during the same period in 2025.

6. Ascension reported $18.1 billion in total operating revenue for the nine months ending March 31, down from $19.5 billion during the same period in fiscal 2025. The decrease comes amid significant divestitures from Ascension, which has gone from 139 hospitals to 90 facilities since 2022. Total operating expenses for the nine months ending March 31 were $18.3 billion, down from $20 billion during the same period last year.

7. Ascension’s recurring operating EBIDA was $772 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2026, translating to an EBIDA margin of 4.3%. “Consistent and focused operational efforts are leading to better financial performance across the system,” Saurabh Tripathi, executive vice president and CFO of Ascension, said in the release. “We are seeing a $262 million year-over-year improvement in operating income and a 4.1% operating EBIDA margin year to date, driven by higher volumes, better efficiency and more consistent operational execution. We are maintaining discipline in cost management and capital deployment, which is strengthening margins while allowing us to continue investing in access and clinical capabilities that support our mission.”

8. As of March 31, Ascension’s long-term debt was $9 billion and total assets were $44.6 billion.

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