Ardent’s Lovelace, BCBS New Mexico face split

Albuquerque, N.M.-based Lovelace Health System, owned by Ardent Health, and Health Care Service Corp.’s Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico are facing a looming June 1 contracting deadline.

While BCBS New Mexico’s Medicaid plan would still cover Lovelace, the health system’s facilities and providers could go out of network across commercial and Medicare Advantage offerings, according to the insurer.

“Like health systems around the country, we continue to experience extraordinary cost pressures around supplies and inflation,” Lovelace’s website said. “To continue delivering the high-quality care and services our community depends on, we are seeking a fair agreement from BCBSNM which reflects these realities.”

In 2013, Lovelace sold its insurance arm, Lovelace Health Plan, to Health Care Service Corp. and BCBS New Mexico.

“We’re working closely with Lovelace leadership and hope to sign new contracts that will keep them in our networks before then,” BCBS New Mexico’s website said.

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