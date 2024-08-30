Adena Health back in the black with 1.8% Q2 margin

Chillicothe, Ohio-based Adena Health System reported $3.3 million in operating income (1.8% margin) in the second quarter, reversing a $2.9 million loss (-1.6% margin) from the same period in 2023, according to financial documents published Aug. 27.

Second-quarter revenue increased 0.4% year over year to $186.5 million while expenses decreased 3% to $183.2 million.

Net income for the quarter was $4.5 million, compared to a net loss of $5.6 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Days cash on hand was 236 as of June 30, down from 246 on Dec 31, 2023.

Last year, Adena transitioned 340 revenue cycle department employees to Ensemble Health Partners' payroll as part of a plan to boost the system's financial stability.

"Most organizations don't have the internal resources to stay up to date or be able to effectively deal with certain issues to get paid correctly," CEO Jeff Graham told Becker's. "We partnered with Ensemble … to outsource and share in the management of those operations, which brings great benefit to Adena, but also provides an opportunity for employees to grow their career in a much larger setting."