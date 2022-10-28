$9M bailout possible for Mississippi hospital

The Leflore County (Miss.) Board of Supervisors agreed to contribute half of the $9 million it will take to complete the proposed takeover of the Greenwood (Miss.) Leflore Hospital by the University of Mississippi Medical Center, according to an Oct. 28 report from The Northside Sun.

The board voted 4-1 Oct. 28 in favor of the agreement. However, it left open the possibility that the financial commitment could apply to any other medical institution that leased the hospital. The county's action comes two days after the Greenwood City Council agreed to a similar resolution that specified only the University of Mississippi Medical Center as the potential leasing entity, according to the report.

The University of Mississippi Medical Center was the only bidder to respond to a request for proposals on a long-term lease for the hospital.

The Greenwood hospital is jointly owned by the city of Greenwood and Leflore County.

The hospital closed the labor and delivery unit on Oct. 5, and on Oct. 26, Becker's reported that negotiation talks had stalled due in part to a $5.6 million debt to CMS.