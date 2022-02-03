9 recent CMS updates

CMS took several actions in the last month to cut hospitals' Medicare payments, cover COVID-19 tests and more. Here are nine recent updates:

1. CMS pitches Medicare Advantage rate, Part D payment policy changes: 9 details

CMS is seeking input on an Advanced Notice that includes proposed changes to Medicare Advantage capitation rates and Part D payment policies.

2. Medicare to cover at-home COVID-19 tests

Medicare will cover up to eight at-home COVID-19 tests for beneficiaries beginning in early spring, CMS announced Feb. 3.

3. CMS cuts payments to 764 hospitals over patient complications

CMS will trim 764 hospitals' Medicare payments in fiscal year 2022 for having the highest rates of patient injuries and infections, according to Advisory Board.

4. CMS: Modest growth in shared savings ACOs

The number of ACOs participating in the Medicare Shared Savings Program increased modestly this year by six, data from CMS reveals.

5. Florida hospitals don't have to use federal surprise-billing dispute resolution process

Florida healthcare providers can use the state-specific dispute resolution process for out-of-network bills instead of the federal methodology outlined in the No Surprises Act, CMS determined.

6. UMMC loses Medicare contract after regulators report 'substandard' care

CMS has terminated Houston-based United Memorial Medical Center's Medicare contract, effective Jan. 11, after failing to meet certain health and safety standards, a CMS spokesperson told Becker's on Jan. 12.

7. Illinois hospital closes, terminates staff after CMS ended Medicare contract

Galesburg (Ill.) Cottage Hospital closed Jan. 8, and its workers were told via email that their employment was terminated, according to The Register-Mail.

8. CMS OKs new payment code for outpatient remdesivir administration

CMS approved a new payment code for the administration of remdesivir, an antiviral drug authorized to treat COVID-19, in an outpatient setting.

9. CMS sends 335 hospitals price disclosure violation warnings

CMS has issued warnings to more than 300 hospitals for violations of rules requiring them to disclose prices, but the agency hasn't penalized hospitals for noncompliance, according to The Wall Street Journal.