CMS sends 335 hospitals price disclosure violation warnings

CMS has issued warnings to more than 300 hospitals for violations of rules requiring them to disclose prices, but the agency hasn't penalized hospitals for noncompliance, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Federal rules requiring hospitals to make prices public took effect Jan. 1, 2021. More than a year later, some hospitals and health systems have posted incomplete data and others have posted nothing at all.

As of December, CMS had issued noncompliance notices to approximately 335 hospitals and asked 98 hospitals to submit plans for how and when they would comply with the federal rules, according to the Journal.

Some hospital leaders argue that the rules, which require hospitals to post prices negotiated with private insurers, put them at a competitive disadvantage.



CMS is providing hospitals with technical help and information to boost compliance with the rules. The maximum penalty for noncompliance is $2 million. CMS hasn't disclosed when it will begin penalizing hospitals.