CMS: Modest growth in shared savings ACOs

The number of ACOs participating in the Medicare Shared Savings Program increased modestly this year by six, data from CMS reveals.

CMS said 66 new ACOs were joining the program this year and 140 renewed their membership. In total in 2022, there will be 483 shared savings ACOs participating, up from 477 the year prior.

CMS projects that the 483 ACOs will serve more than 11 million Medicare beneficiaries in 2022, up 3 percent from the 10.7 million beneficiaries served last year.

"With one in every five health care dollars paid by Medicare, we can strengthen and transform our health care system," CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure said. "Accountable Care Organizations present an invaluable opportunity to move Medicare toward person-centered care."

More ACOs are also taking on risk this year, with 59 percent in two-sided risk models.

