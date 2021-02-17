9 hospitals seeking RCM talent

Katie Adams - Print  | 

Nine hospitals and health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeking websites.

  1. Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital (Chicago) is seeking a senior revenue cycle director.

  2. Baystate Health (Springfield, Mass.) is seeking a revenue cycle manager.

  3. Beth Israel Lahey Health (Burlington, Mass.) is seeking a revenue cycle analyst.

  4. Cooper University Health Care (Camden, N.J.) is seeking a revenue cycle analyst.

  5. Duke University Health System (Durham, N.C.) is seeking a revenue cycle specialist.

  6. Mississippi Baptist Health Systems (Jackson) is seeking a revenue cycle manager.

  7. Nebraska Medicine (Omaha) is seeking a senior analyst of revenue integrity.

  8. Porter Medical Center (Middlebury, Vt.) is seeking a revenue integrity and reimbursement analyst.

  9. UNC Health (Chapel Hill, N.C.) is seeking a revenue cycle analyst.

More articles on healthcare finance:
Stanford Medicine gets $80M gift to support maternal, pediatric care
Allina's annual net income drops 73%
New Jersey insurance brokers erase $1.35M in medical debt

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

Featured Content

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars