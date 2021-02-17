9 hospitals seeking RCM talent
Nine hospitals and health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeking websites.
- Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital (Chicago) is seeking a senior revenue cycle director.
- Baystate Health (Springfield, Mass.) is seeking a revenue cycle manager.
- Beth Israel Lahey Health (Burlington, Mass.) is seeking a revenue cycle analyst.
- Cooper University Health Care (Camden, N.J.) is seeking a revenue cycle analyst.
- Duke University Health System (Durham, N.C.) is seeking a revenue cycle specialist.
- Mississippi Baptist Health Systems (Jackson) is seeking a revenue cycle manager.
- Nebraska Medicine (Omaha) is seeking a senior analyst of revenue integrity.
- Porter Medical Center (Middlebury, Vt.) is seeking a revenue integrity and reimbursement analyst.
- UNC Health (Chapel Hill, N.C.) is seeking a revenue cycle analyst.
