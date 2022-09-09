8 recent RCM mergers and acquisitions

From Panacea Healthcare Solutions acquiring two companies, to R1 RCM's completed acquisition of CloudMed, here are eight revenue cycle management mergers and acquisitions Becker's has reported since June 21:

1. Tech-enabled out-of-network payment integrity platform Collect Rx is joining revenue cycle management company Wakefield & Associates. Collect Rx assists customers with appeals and negotiations and serves more than 5,400 healthcare companies in the U.S., according to a Sept. 6 news release from the company.

2. Revenue integrity and compliance software provider Panacea Healthcare Solutions on Aug. 23 acquired Holliday & Associates and First Healthcare Compliance, expanding its reach to more than 600 hospitals, health systems, physician practices and accountable care organizations.

3. Healthcare revenue cycle management company Alpha II acquired clinical data analytics company Health eFilings Aug. 18. Alpha II CEO Todd Dooze is leading the combined company.

4. Automated healthcare payments reconciliation services platform Revenue Management Solutions completed its acquisition of OrboGraph Aug. 15. As part of the deal, OrboGraph's artificial intelligence-based check imaging and fraud detection services will operate as an independent entity within Revenue Management Solutions and retain the OrboGraph name.

5. Private equity firm Veritas Capital completed the combination of Coronis Health and MiraMed Global Services to create a multispeciality revenue cycle management platform. The combined company benefits from increased scale, end-to-end RCM capabilities across multiple specialties and employs 8,500 people globally, according to an Aug. 4 Veritas news release.

6. Revecore acquired specialized revenue cycle management firms Kemberton and Cura Revenue Cycle Management, the company said Aug. 3. Kemberton partners with healthcare providers to collect complex claims. Cura provides software-enabled underpayment identification and recovery services to hospitals and health systems.

7. Healthcare-focused private equity firm Linden Capital Partners completed its acquisition of the revenue cycle management company Aspirion on Aug. 2. Aspirion helps hospitals and physicians recover complex claims revenue, such as that from vehicle accidents, workers' compensation, Veterans Affairs, Tricare and out-of-state Medicaid.

8. Revenue cycle management company R1 RCM said June 21 it completed its acquisition of Atlanta-based healthcare revenue recovery provider and consultant Cloudmed. R1 RCM announced in January it planned to acquire Cloudmed in an all-stock deal worth about $4.1 billion.