8 organizations certified to oversee No Surprises Act billing disputes and what they charge

HHS has certified eight organizations to serve as independent dispute resolution entities in federal billing disputes between providers and payers.

The application process opened Sept. 30, 2021, and will remain open to accept new applicants on a rolling basis. HHS said it will update the list as new organizations become certified.

Here is a breakdown of the eight organizations certified to oversee disputes in all states as of Jan. 1 and what they charge for a single, one-time determination. Providers and payers must pay the fee.

C2C Innovative Solutions — $299

Federal Hearings and Appeals Services — $365

Island Peer Review Organization — $500

Maximus Federal Services — $375

MCMC Services — $395

National Medical Reviews — $285

Network Medical Review Company — $397

ProPeer Resources — $450