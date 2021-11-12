8 hospitals laying off workers

Several hospitals across the U.S. are laying off workers before the end of the year.

Below are eight hospitals and health systems that laid off employees or announced plans to implement layoffs since Sept. 1.

1. Columbia University Irving Medical Center in New York City is laying off 56 workers in February, but affected employees will be offered employment with NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, according to a notice filed with the state Nov. 8. The layoffs are due to the integration of electronic medical records systems at Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, according to the notice.

2. West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health plans to lay off employees in West Grove, Pa., before the end of the year, according to a notice filed with state regulators Nov. 1. The 293 layoffs will occur by Dec. 31 and affect workers at Jennersville Hospital and clinics in West Grove. Tower Health filed the layoff notice after announcing in September that it will close Jennersville Hospital at the end of the year. Tower Health said it is trying to place affected employees and physicians into other positions within the health system. Affected workers will also be given priority consideration for open positions they are qualified for at Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine, which Tower Health partnered with earlier this year.

3. Ascension Technologies, the IT subsidiary of St. Louis-based Ascension, plans to outsource about 330 tech jobs by Nov. 19, according to a notice filed with the state. Affected employees can apply for other positions within Ascension Technologies or with the new vendor that is taking on the tech support for application and platforms, collaboration and end-user engineering, network and telecom and field services areas that its current employees oversee.

4. Middletown, N.Y.-based Garnet Health laid off 66 workers Oct. 29 when it closed its skilled nursing unit, according to a notice filed with the state.

5. Kindred Hospital Northwest Indiana, a 70-bed long-term acute care hospital in Hammond, is closing, resulting in 110 layoffs, according to a notice filed with the state in August. The layoffs started Oct. 10. Kindred said the closure is a result of Mishawaka, Ind.-based Franciscan Health's decision to downsize its Hammond hospital, a move that will eliminate Kindred's space on the campus.

6. Garland (Texas) Behavioral Hospital, part of King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services, is closing and laying off its 119 employees, according to the Dallas Morning News. The layoffs started Oct. 7, according to a notice filed with the state.

7. Galesburg (Ill.) Cottage Hospital announced in September that it cut 30 jobs. The 133-bed hospital attributed the layoffs, which affected less than 10 percent of its workforce, to labor market challenges that have pushed costs higher, according to The Register-Mail.

8. Aspirus Health plans to close its skilled nursing facility, a move that will affect 29 employees, the Wausau, Wis.-based system announced Sept. 22. The closure requires state and regulatory approval.
















