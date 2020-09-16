8 health systems with strong finances

Here are eight health systems with strong operational metrics and solid financial positions, according to reports from Fitch Ratings, Moody's Investors Service and S&P Global Ratings.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Hospital and health system names were compiled from credit rating reports and are listed in alphabetical order.

1. Minneapolis-based Allina Health has an "AA-" rating and stable outlook with Fitch. The health system has a strong financial profile and is the acute care leader in the broad Twin Cities metro area, Fitch said. The credit rating agency said Allina's proven ability to rebound quickly from operating challenges supports the stable outlook.

2. Children's Healthcare of Atlanta has an "Aa2" rating and stable outlook with Moody's. The system has strong operating margins and is the leading pediatric provider in the Atlanta area, Moody's said. The credit rating agency expects Children's Healthcare of Atlanta to continue to generate robust margins and maintain exceptional liquidity while undergoing a new campus expansion project.

3. La Crosse, Wis.-based Gundersen Health System has an "AA-" rating and stable outlook with Fitch. The health system has consistently strong operating performance, strong balance sheet metrics and a low debt burden, Fitch said. The credit rating agency said Gundersen's rating continues to be supported by its leading market position and expanding operating platform.

4. Houston Methodist has an "AA" rating and stable outlook with S&P. The system, which comprises an academic medical center and six community hospitals, has a strong enterprise profile and a history of excellent margins and cash flow, S&P said. The credit rating agency said Houston Methodist is well positioned to withstand the pressures from COVID-19.

5. Indianapolis-based Indiana University Health has an "AA" rating and stable outlook with Fitch. The health system has a solid balance sheet and strong operating cash flow despite short-term pressure from the COVID-19 pandemic. The credit rating agency expects IU Health's EBITDA margins will range between 12 percent and 14 percent annually when margins recover from the pandemic.

6. Broomfield, Colo.-based SCL Health has an "AA-" rating and stable outlook with Fitch and an "Aa3" rating and stable outlook with Moody's. The system has a track record of exceptional operations, consistent improvement in unrestricted liquidity levels and significant financial flexibility, Fitch said. The credit rating agency said SCL Health is well positioned to manage the pressures of COVID-19, having built up cash reserves.

7. San Diego-based Scripps Health has an "AA" rating and stable outlook with Fitch and an "Aa3" rating and stable outlook with Moody's. The health system has a strong balance sheet, strong operations and has maintained a low leverage position, Fitch said. The credit rating agency expects Scripps will continue generating operating levels that are consistent with historical trends following recovery from the pandemic.

8. San Diego-based Sharp HealthCare has an "Aa3" rating and stable outlook with Moody's and an "AA" rating and stable outlook with S&P. The health system has a healthy financial profile, an excellent balance sheet, a solid business position and is the leading provider in a competitive service area, S&P said. The credit rating agency said the system's financial performance has remained stable despite COVID-19 and the recession.

