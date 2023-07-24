7 health systems bucking the price transparency trend

Only 36 percent of 2,000 hospitals reviewed by patientrightsadvocate.org were compliant with federal price transparency rules, according to the organization's semi-annual report released July 20.

Among 20 of the largest health systems in the country, however, seven had more than 50 percent of their reviewed hospitals in compliance with the rules, up from four in patientrightsadvocate.org's February report:

Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.): 98 percent (42 out of 43 hospitals reviewed compliant)

Community Health Systems (Franklin, Tenn.): 97 percent (73 out of 75 hospitals reviewed compliant)

Universal Health Services (King of Prussia, Pa.): 92 percent (24 out of 26 hospitals reviewed compliant)

CommonSpirit (Chicago): 88 percent (113 out of 128 hospitals reviewed compliant)

LifePoint Health (Brentwood, Tenn.): 83 percent (40 out of 48 hospitals reviewed compliant)

AdvocateHealth (Downers Grove, Ill., and Milwaukee): (29 out 38 hospitals reviewed compliant)

AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs, Fla.): 67 percent (28 out of 42 hospitals review compliant)

The American Hospital Association has pushed back against price transparency compliance reports from groups other than CMS. The AHA has argued that these groups are ignoring CMS' guidance on aspects of the rule, such as how to fill in an individual negotiated rate when such a rate does not exist due to patient services being bundled and billed together.





