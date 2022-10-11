6 recent donations to hospitals

The following hospitals and care centers have received donations since Oct. 5:

Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Broward Health Foundation has been gifted $5.5 million from Marvin H. Weiner and Jacqueline J. Bernstein, two local philanthropists, toward a new imaging center.



Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital received $35 million from Andie and Todd Pedersen for its new children's health system.



Children's Medical Center Plano (Texas) was given a $1 million donation toward its expansion from Travis Miller, PGA Memes founder.



Cleveland Clinic will receive a $30 million donation from the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation.



Glen Dale, W.Va.-based Reynolds Memorial Hospital received a $7.5 million donation from the Episcopal Church toward its five new operating rooms.



Louisville, Ky.-based Norton Healthcare was given $15 million, its largest single gift in the organization's history, which it will use toward a new diabetes care center.