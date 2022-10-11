5 RCM companies launching new services

From expanding capabilities to launching new software, here are five new services launched by revenue cycle management companies that Becker's has reported since Sept. 20:

1. Cloud-based healthcare data analytics company Inovalon on Oct. 4 launched RCM Intelligence, a revenue cycle data visualization software it says improves the quality and performance of claims processing for healthcare providers.

2. Advata, the data analytics spinoff from Renton, Wash.-based Providence, on Sept. 29 introduced Advata Smart AR, which it says enables providers to improve accounts receivable management by automating processing and advising staff on the next recommended action.

3. Finvi said Sept. 28 it is expanding the functionality of its Artiva HCx platform to better support post-acute care providers. The upgrades include user interface enhancements for recurring and nonrecurring encounters, interim and interval billing, professional claims, and institutional claims.

4. AGS Health said Sept. 26 it is rolling out a new artificial intelligence revenue cycle management platform designed to help promote growth and alleviate labor shortages. Features of the AGS AI Platform include revenue cycle automation, computer-assisted coding and clinical documentation improvement

5. Finvi launched a new integration on Sept. 20 between its payments platform and Katabat's debt collection platform. The integration offers Katabat users built-in compliance rules, modern digital communication capabilities, such as text messages and emails, combined with familiar payment options like debit and credit cards.