5 HRSA actions in January to battle COVID-19, improve health equity

The Health Resources and Services Administration took several steps in January to help the healthcare workforce, provide COVID-19 relief and improve health equity.

Here are five recent actions by HRSA, according to a Feb. 1 news release:

1. Carole Johnson returned to HHS as the new HRSA administrator, with a focus on health equity, healthcare workforce and improving health outcomes. She was previously the testing coordinator for the White House COVID-19 response team.

2. HHS provided $103 million through the HRSA to improve healthcare worker retention and recruitment. The payments are being made through three programs.

3. The HRSA made updates to comprehensive preventive care and screening guidelines for women, infants, children and adolescents.

4. Through the HRSA, HHS disbursed about $2 billion to more than 7,600 providers in phase 4 of the Provider Relief Fund.

5. The HRSA increased access to behavioral health services by making $13 million available.