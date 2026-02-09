5 health systems with credit rating upgrades

Here are five health systems that have had their credit ratings upgraded by Fitch Ratings or Moody’s Investors Service in 2026:

Christ Hospital Health Network’s credit rating was upgraded to “A2” from “A3” by Moody’s. The Cincinnati-based system’s upgrade is driven by its expanding network and market presence in key service lines, Moody’s said.

Erlanger Health System’s credit rating was upgraded to “A” from “A-” by Fitch. The upgrade reflects the Chattanooga, Tenn.-based system’s sustained operating improvement, strong liquidity and a market share nearly twice that of its closest competitor, Fitch said.

Lee Health’s credit rating was upgraded to “A1” from “A2” by Moody’s. The upgrade reflects the Fort Myers, Fla.-based system’s successful conversion from a public entity to a private, nonprofit health system.

Sarasota (Fla.) Memorial Health Care System’s credit rating was upgraded to “Aa3” from “A1” by Moody’s. The upgrade was driven by the health system’s track record of excellent performance, which will support strong liquidity during a period of high capital spending, Moody’s said.

University of North Carolina Health’s credit rating was upgraded to “Aa2” from “Aa3” by Moody’s. The upgrade reflects expectations that the Chapel Hill-based system will continue generating strong cash flow, allowing the system to fund capital needs without significant new debt and absorb near-term reimbursement pressure, Moody’s said.

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