4 recent hospital donations

The following are hospitals or care centers that have received donations since Sept. 14:

  1. Philadelphia-based University of Pennsylvania's Basser Center for BRCA was gifted $55 million from Mindy and Jon Gray.

  2. The Ryan Family Center for Global Primary Care made a $480 million donation to Evanston, Ill.-based Northwestern University's new global primary care center. 

  3. Laguna Hills, Calif.-based MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center was gifted $2.5 million from the Harry J. Nederlander Foundation for its new women's health pavilion.

  4. Newport Beach, Calif.-based Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian received a $106 million donation from the Audrey Steele Burnand estate.

