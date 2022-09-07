4 recent donations to hospitals

The following are hospitals who have received donations since Aug. 24:

Children's Hospital of Orange County (Calif.) was gifted $400,000 from Hyundai Motor America's Hyundai Hope initiative.



Clarkston, Wash.-based Tri-State Memorial Hospital will receive $25,000 from Zions Bank.



Columbus, Ohio-based Nationwide Children's Hospital received $10 million from the Nationwide Foundation through the Pediatric Innovation Fund.



Cooperstown, N.Y.-based Bassett Medical Center was given an $82 million donation from the Scriven Foundation.