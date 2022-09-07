4 recent donations to hospitals

Hayley DeSilva -

The following are hospitals who have received donations since Aug. 24:

  1. Children's Hospital of Orange County (Calif.) was gifted $400,000 from Hyundai Motor America's Hyundai Hope initiative. 

  2. Clarkston, Wash.-based Tri-State Memorial Hospital will receive $25,000 from Zions Bank.

  3. Columbus, Ohio-based Nationwide Children's Hospital received $10 million from the Nationwide Foundation through the Pediatric Innovation Fund.

  4. Cooperstown, N.Y.-based Bassett Medical Center was given an $82 million donation from the Scriven Foundation.

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars