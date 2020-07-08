38 emergency technicians among layoffs at Michigan Medicine

Michigan Medicine confirmed that emergency technicians are among 738 job cuts it announced in May.

The Ann Arbor-based health system said it laid off 38 emergency technicians. Twelve remain employed.

The cuts are part of an economic recovery plan announced in May, when the health system said it projected a financial loss of up to $230 million in the fiscal year ending June 30 and planned to furlough or lay off 1,400 full-time employees.

Mary Masson, a Michigan Medicine spokesperson, said the health system has achieved more than half of its target through attrition and furloughs,leaving workforce reduction that will affect about 738 employees.

"These challenging but carefully considered actions will help Michigan Medicine continue to provide hope and healing to our patients and allow us to continue to support our clinical, educational and research missions," said Ms. Masson.

As part of its plan, Michigan Medicine also notified about 60 members of the University of Michigan Professional Nurse Council that they would be reassigned.

The nurses' union contract provides a process by which these employees may be reassigned, Ms. Masson said.

"We expect the vast majority of those UMPNC members will be reassigned to different positions across Michigan Medicine, where there is more patient demand," she said. "Our healthcare delivery has changed dramatically since the COVID-19 pandemic, most significantly with the need for increased access to virtual visits."

