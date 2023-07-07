$35M boost not enough, University Hospital in New Jersey says

Lawmakers in New Jersey approved $35 million in additional funding for Newark-based University Hospital, but that is not nearly enough to cover redevelopment plans, NJ Spotlight News reported July 7.

The four-decades-old building needs upgrades after experiencing flooding and power failures, according to the report, and the emergency department sees twice the number of patients projected for annual capacity. University Hospital's redevelopment plan, announced earlier this year, comes with a $1.8 billion price tag, and CEO Ed Jimenez said it hopes to cover costs with state and federal funding, and community support.

Overall, the approved budget provides $60 million to University Hospital for the project next year.

"University Hospital needs more than a Band-Aid solution, and while $60 million appears to be a significant investment on paper, it is actually woefully inadequate," Debbie White, RN, president of Health Professionals and Allied Employees, a union representing 1,200 University Hospital workers, said in the report.

In April, Mr. Jimenez said the project had about $200 million in funding.