3 hospitals announce closures in 1 week

In less than one week, three hospitals across the U.S. announced closure plans, citing reasons ranging from financial challenges to declining admissions and aging infrastructure:

South City Hospital, a 178-bed facility in St. Louis, plans to close in the coming weeks because of financial challenges, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Aug. 3. The 154-year-old hospital has been under receivership for the past few months. It began transferring patients to other facilities this week, and will begin winding down the facility Aug. 4.

Martin General Hospital, a 49-bed facility in Williamston, N.C., suspended operations Aug. 3 and plans to file for bankruptcy. The hospital, which lost $13 million in 2022, cited financial challenges related to declining population and utilization trends as reasons for the decision.

Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Corewell Health will close its Lakeview, Mich.-based Spectrum Health Kelsey Hospital in October after a steady decline in admissions. In June, Corewell opened a $12 million care center a few minutes away from Spectrum Health Kelsey. The hospital opened in 1962 and was having problems with aging infrastructure.