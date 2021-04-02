18% of Americans donated to a medical crowdfunding campaign in past year

Despite nationwide financial hardships, just under 1 in 5 Americans said they donated to crowdfunding campaigns for medical expenses in 2020, according to research released April 1 by the non-partisan research organization NORC at the University of Chicago.

The survey garnered responses from 1,028 American adults from Dec. 17-21. Below are four notable findings:

Eighteen percent of respondents reported donating to a crowdfunding campaign for medical expenses in the past year.



Nearly 40 percent of respondents who donated to medical crowdfunding campaigns were from households with annual incomes less than $60,000.



Thirty-six percent of respondents who donated to medical crowdfunding campaigns were not working due to retirement or unemployment, and 6 percent of respondents who donated to medical crowdfunding campaigns did not have medical insurance.



Of the 61 million donations to medical crowdfunding campaigns, 17 million went to campaigns for cancer expenses, 16 million went to campaigns for accidental injury expenses, 9 million went to campaigns for heart disease expenses, 5 million went to campaigns for mental health expenses and 2 million went to campaigns for COVID-19 expenses.

