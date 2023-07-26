11 recent RCM mergers and acquisitions

Here are 11 revenue cycle management mergers, acquisitions and partnerships reported by or shared with Becker's in 2023:

1. Ventra Health acquired ArcMed, an India-based billing and automation services organization, according to a July 18 Ventra news release.

2. Aspirion on July 13 acquired Continuum Health Solutions, a motor vehicle accident and third-party liability revenue cycle management company.

3. Med-Metrix acquired Tritech Healthcare Management June 6. Tritech provides workers' compensation and no-fault billing services to more than 40 hospitals and other entities.

4. Private equity firm TA Associates signed a definitive agreement May 25 to make a significant growth investment in revenue cycle management company Alpha II. As part of the transaction, existing shareholder WestView Capital Partners will reinvest alongside TA to maintain a minority position in the company.

5. Aspirion acquired Firm Revenue Cycle Management May 18. Firm partners with health systems in the recovery of unpaid and underpaid medical insurance claims.

6. Business process management company Sagility acquired Devlin Consulting, a payment integrity services provider, on April 25. The acquisition combines Sagility's payment integrity services with Devlin Consulting's contract central technology platform.

7. AGS Health acquired the India-based patient access outsourcing business of healthcare technology company Availity Feb. 21. AGS said the acquisition will expand its artificial intelligence platform's capabilities with new technology to improve accuracy and scalability and streamline patient access operations.

8. Ventra Health on Feb. 21 acquired Deras Global Services, a Philippines-based revenue cycle management services provider for hospital-based physician specialties.

9. Wakefield partnered with Healthcare Receivables Group Jan. 17. Healthcare Receivables Group — formerly Receivables Management Bureau — provides management services for healthcare providers, including liquidation of accounts receivable.

10. SimiTree acquired Afia and GreenpointMed Jan. 12. Afia is a behavioral health data analytics and consulting firm. GreenpointMed is a medical billing credential service provider to healthcare practices.

11. RSi, an RCM provider for hospitals and large physician practices, acquired Invicta Health Solutions, according to a Jan. 9 RSi news release. Invicta provides several RCM services, including insurance discovery, claim status, eligibility verification, Medicaid enrollment and out-of-state Medicaid billing. Invicta's clients include other large RCM service providers,hospitals and healthcare systems.