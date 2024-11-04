10 RCM headlines to know from October

Here are 10 revenue cycle management updates that Becker's reported in October:

1. Revenue cycle management company Alpha II has rebranded as Aptarro.

2. "Payer behaviors are really creating toxic health for our patients and our providers," Kathy LeBrew, executive vice president, chief transformation officer, and chief revenue officer at Minneapolis-based M Health Fairview, told Becker's.

3. Private equity firm Patient Square Capital signed a definitive agreement for a strategic investment in revenue cycle management company CorroHealth.

4. Lubbock, Texas-based UMC Health System named Karen Veselsky vice president of revenue cycle. She joins the health system from New Orleans-based LCMC Health where she served as system vice president of revenue cycle operations.

5. Revenue cycle management company Gryphon Healthcare is facing multiple lawsuits after thousands of patients' data was exposed by a data breach involving one of its partners.

6. Sixty-five percent of health system revenue cycle leaders surveyed believe generative AI will have a substantial effect on their medical coding operations, according to Akasa.

7. Granville Health System in Oxford, N.C., promoted revenue cycle director Jamie Purvis to CFO.

8. University of Miami Health System named Joseph Scargle as vice president of revenue cycle.

9. Fredericksburg, Va.-based Mary Washington Healthcare selected Ensemble Health Partners for a revenue cycle management partnership.

10. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau issued an advisory opinion warning debt collectors — including third-party revenue cycle management companies — that they are violating federal law when they collect on inaccurate or invalid medical debts.