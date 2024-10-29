RCM company Alpha II rebrands

Revenue cycle management company Alpha II has a new name and brand identity.

The company is now known as Aptarro, according to an Oct. 29 news release. The rebrand reflects the company's "commitment to simplifying reimbursement so healthcare providers can focus on patient care."

Alpha II completed several acquisitions over the past three years, including RCxRules and Health eFilings, according to the release. These acquisitions brought complementary technologies to the company but also introduced complexities in messaging and branding.

"As we look to the future, we recognize the need to unify under a single name and vision," Aptarro CEO Ashley Womack said in the release. "Aptarro not only brings clarity to our offerings but also reinforces our commitment to helping healthcare providers streamline their revenue cycle processes."







