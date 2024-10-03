Virginia system taps Ensemble for RCM partnership

Fredericksburg, Va.-based Mary Washington Healthcare has selected Ensemble Health Partners for a revenue cycle management partnership.

"We are excited to partner with Ensemble and leverage their expertise and technological innovation in the revenue cycle industry," Mary Washington Healthcare CFO Sean Barden said in an Oct. 3 news release.

Ensemble has struck RCM partnerships with several health systems this year, including another Virginia system, Roanoke-based Carilion Clinic. Other Ensemble RCM partnerships include West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health, Lewes, Del.-based Beebe Healthcare and Tallahassee (Fla.) Memorial HealthCare.