10 RCM headlines from October to know

From a report finding that 27 percent of health system leaders have pursued outsourcing revenue cycle functions this year, to revenue cycle leaders sharing their biggest 2022 accomplishments, here are 10 RCM stories Becker's published in October:

1. From a lawsuit filed by Washington state's attorney general to being questioned by a U.S. senator, Renton, Wash.-based Providence's alleged debt collection practices have come under question from government officials this year.

2. Twenty-seven percent of leaders said they've pursued outsourcing revenue cycle functions this year, according to Kaufman Hall's "2022 State of Healthcare Performance Improvement" report.

3. Conifer Health Solutions, a subsidiary of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare that offers revenue cycle management services, saw net operating revenues of $333 million in the third quarter of 2022 — up from $314 million over the same period last year, according to Tenet's financial report released Oct. 20.

4. Chicago-based Sinai Medical Group selected Conifer for a five-year revenue cycle management partnership.

5. Fifty percent of providers surveyed listed revenue cycle management as a top five software investment priority over the next year, according to an Oct. 17 report from Bain & Co. and KLAS Research.

6. Three revenue cycle leaders shared with Becker's their biggest accomplishments of 2022.

7. St. Louis-based BJC HealthCare's vice president and chief revenue officer, Tracy Berry, talked with Becker's about how the system ensured a smooth Epic revenue cycle integration, and she is working to build a sense of camaraderie with an increasingly remote workforce.

8. Several health system CIOs and other IT leaders told Becker's the reasons big health systems are moving Epic EHRs.

9. The Health Management Academy identified three major obstacles to revenue cycle management partnerships and how health systems can address them.

10. Seven revenue cycle leaders shared with Becker's the labor challenges they're facing this year and how they're tackling those issues.