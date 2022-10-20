Revenue cycle management a top priority investment for providers, report says

Fifty percent of providers surveyed listed revenue cycle management as a top five software investment priority over the next year, according to an Oct. 17 report from Bain & Company and KLAS Research.

The report said RCM software is critical in the current environment given the direct link with cash collections as well as the labor-intensive nature of revenue cycle processes.

"This is especially true for smaller provider organizations navigating complex payer landscapes and physician groups that lag health systems on the adoption of RCM software," the report stated. "Large health systems also continue to make investments in RCM, however, via both business process outsourcing and adoption of enhanced RCM software modules (e.g., complex claims, artificial intelligence–enhanced features)."

Providers of all types said RCM was a top priority and pointed to a broad set of specific priorities, including revenue integrity, charge capture and complex claims, according to the report.